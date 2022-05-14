The next big launch the Mahindra Scorpio SUV has been anticipated for past couple of weeks. The company has started teasing the ‘Bid Daddy of SUVs’ featuring the superstar Amitabh Bachchan for the voice over. The CEO of Mahindra, Anand Mahindra, has been busy sharing the teaser as well through his Twitter profile.

The Mahindra Scorpio 2022 will further strengthen the SUV dominance of the Mumbai-based automaker which has been receiving good response over the years for its SUV range like Thar and Bolero. The new generation of Mahindra’s SUVs like XUV700 and XUV300 have been dominant too in its segment.

There are some of the production stage images of Scorpio 2022 doing rounds on social media in white colour. The images show vertical slat grille, logo of the company and C-shaped LED DRLs, fog lamps, etc. The 2022 Scorpio features double barrel LED headlamps.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio may come with design changes upfront but it is likely to retain the same engine coupled with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The 2022 Scorpio may continue using the 2.2 litre four cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. The engine is expected to generate 130 bhp power at the initial level. It may go up to 180 bhp for the top variant but there’s no official confirmation the same yet. The petrol variant Scorpio could be expected but does not make sense in 2022 era. The SUV could be offered as all-wheel drive in the select models only.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will see features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for the connected features. The SUV will come with sunroof, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control and three row AC vents. The 2022 Scorpio could get some features out of XUV700 such as ADAS, emergency braking system and lane assist. The 6-airbags are expected on 2022 Scorpio as the standard, the higher variants may also get 7 to 8 airbags for adult and child safety.

Mahindra is expected to launch the 2022 Scorpio SUV in June and is expected to arrive at a price starting at ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).