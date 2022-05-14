Scorpio 2022 to further cement Mahindra’s dominance in SUV segment

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio may come with design changes upfront but it is likely to retain the same engine coupled with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The 2022 Scorpio may continue using the 2.2 litre four cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. The engine is expected to generate 130 bhp power at the initial level. It may go up to 180 bhp for the top variant but there’s no official confirmation the same yet. The petrol variant Scorpio could be expected but does not make sense in 2022 era. The SUV could be offered as all-wheel drive in the select models only.