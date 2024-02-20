Auto News
Scrapping your old car may fetch more soon
Summary
- The government's 2021 regulations recommended scrapping commercial vehicles older than 15 years, and private vehicles over 20 years
Mumbai/New Delhi: Owners of old and polluting automobiles may get additional benefits to scrap them in the near future, two people familiar with the matter said, with the government reviewing the existing scrappage policy that has found few takers so far.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more