German luxury car brand BMW has finally unveiled the second-generation BMW M2. The vehicle features a brand new design and is offered in both – manual and automatic transmission. Changes include a revamped front end with a unique kidney-shaped grille having horizontal slats. The new 2023 BMW M2 measures 4,580mm in length, 1,887mm in width and 1,403mm in height. Deliveries will begin during the first quarter of 2023.

At the front, there is a heavily structured front bumper with three large cooling ducts. The headlamps are slimmer with LED graphics. On the sides are flared skirts with muscular wheel arches. The wheels come in a double-spoke design and have a black finish, measuring 19-inches in diameter at the front and 20 inches at the rear.

The rear comprises a lip spoiler, LED taillamps and a profound diffuser with quad exhaust tips. The bumper is comparatively large with vertical reflectors on either side. The second-generation BMW M2 will be offered in five exterior shades. This includes the model-exclusive Zandvoort Blue solid and Toronto Red metallic.

View Full Image BMW M2 rear comprises a lip spoiler, LED taillamps and a profound diffuser

Glass sunroof on the BMW M2 has a 20% larger surface area compared with the outgoing M2. Customers can also opt for a carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic roof to reduce the vehicle's overall weight and also lower its center of gravity.

BMW M2 is powered by an M4 engine which is internally codenamed as S58. The twin-turbocharged 3.0L I-6 is said to produce 453 hp at 6,250 rpm – an increase of 48 hp over the older S55 engine. The vehicle torque, however, remains the same at 406 lb.-ft. (550 Nm) available between 2,650 and 5,870 rpm. The ignition cutout is pegged at 7,200 rpm.

The engine is paired with a standard 6-speed manual transmission. While the automatic model comes with optional 8-speed transmission. BMW M2 is claimed to jump to 100kmph in 4.1 seconds. In automatic transmission, the time is reduced by 0.2 seconds to 3.9 seconds.

View Full Image BMW M2 interior

On the inside, BMW M2 is equipped with a M-specific digital display featuring M-sport steering wheel. The seats are standard with headrest and illuminated M2 badges optional.