Second-gen BMW M2 unveiled, comes with automatic transmission2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 04:17 PM IST
- The new 2023 BMW M2 measures 4,580mm in length, 1,887mm in width and 1,403mm in height.
German luxury car brand BMW has finally unveiled the second-generation BMW M2. The vehicle features a brand new design and is offered in both – manual and automatic transmission. Changes include a revamped front end with a unique kidney-shaped grille having horizontal slats. The new 2023 BMW M2 measures 4,580mm in length, 1,887mm in width and 1,403mm in height. Deliveries will begin during the first quarter of 2023.