Second-gen BMW M2 unveiled, comes with automatic transmission

BMW M2 is powered by an M4 engine which is internally codenamed as S58. The twin-turbocharged 3.0L I-6 is said to produce 453 hp at 6,250 rpm – an increase of 48 hp over the older S55 engine. The vehicle torque, however, remains the same at 406 lb.-ft. (550 Nm) available between 2,650 and 5,870 rpm. The ignition cutout is pegged at 7,200 rpm.