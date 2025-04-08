Second-hand Teslas prices drop sharply than rival EVs in UK and US, report reveals

The value of second-hand Teslas is plummeting at a sharper rate than that of other electric vehicles (EVs) in both the United Kingdom and the United States, as the electric carmaker grapples with waning demand, a swelling supply of ex-lease models, and intensifying market competition, reported Financial Times.

FT highlighted that the resale value of used Teslas in the UK has fallen by 15 per cent year-on-year, significantly more than the 10 per cent average decline across the broader EV market, according to Auto Trader. Across the Atlantic, US figures reveal a similar trend: Tesla’s used vehicle prices dipped by seven per cent in March compared to a year earlier, while other electric brands saw a more modest decline of 1.5 per cent, CarGurus reported.

Reportedly, analysts attribute the steep depreciation more to a surge in off-lease vehicles re-entering the market than to any public sentiment directed at the company’s high-profile CEO, Elon Musk. Industry experts also noted a marked increase in older Teslas — particularly those manufactured after 2017 — being traded in at dealerships. Data from Edmunds indicates that Teslas comprised 1.4 per cent of all US trade-ins in mid-March, a notable rise from just 0.4 per cent the previous year.

Also Read | Tesla shares bounce back after hitting nearly 10% low at Wall Street open

The downward trajectory in used car values comes on the heels of Tesla’s latest delivery figures, which highlight the company’s broader challenges. In the first quarter of 2025, Tesla delivered 336,681 vehicles globally — a 13 per cent drop from the 387,000 units sold during the same period in 2024. The figure also fell well short of analysts’ expectations, with FactSet estimating deliveries would reach around 408,000.