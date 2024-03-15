Self-driving cars enter the next frontier: freeways
Meghan Bobrowsky , Miles Kruppa , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 15 Mar 2024, 03:39 PM IST
SummaryAfter expanding on local streets in San Francisco last year, the vehicles are starting to give completely driverless rides on freeways in Phoenix.
PHOENIX—Last year, self-driving robotaxis took on city streets. Now, they’re taking on freeways.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less