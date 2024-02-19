Self-Driving Cars Might Just Transform the Way We Work

Automakers are thinking hard about technology advances such as generative artificial intelligence, the technology behind ChatGPT, and the car’s ability to process data to understand context. Equipped with technology, the car can know who is inside and what they are doing. “So, if it’s you and another person, and it knows that you’re both in a meeting, that’s one thing. If we know you’re in a family situation, we could present a whole other set of contexts and controls," says Thomas Stovicek, Volvo’s head of user experience. “The office of tomorrow could be very different from the office from today."