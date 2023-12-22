Self-Driving Vehicles Are Finding a Home in Industrial Operations
Paul Berger , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 22 Dec 2023, 04:07 PM IST
SummaryRobotic trucks may face an uphill climb on public roads, but automation is claiming a place in freight yards and warehouses.
Autonomous trucks may be running into trouble on the highway, but the technology behind self-driving vehicles is getting traction deeper inside shipping operations in freight yards, warehouses and seaports.
