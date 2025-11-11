Selling or buying a used car? How to transfer ownership in 5 simple steps

When buying or selling a used car, the must to do list includes the car owner's name transfer. While most of the people buying or selling a used car complete the documentation process for transferring the ownership, there are many people who neglect this as well. However, this is one thing, one should not neglect in any possible condition.

The seller and buyer of the used car must jointly complete the process of car ownership transfer. For this, both the party should fill out the required forms, while the seller mist gather and submit the original registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle, insurance documents, PUCC, as well as the ID and address proof. The buyer should provide his or her ID and address proof. Finally, the RTO verifies the documents and issues a new registration certificate to the new owner.

The buyer can drive the used car during the name transfer process as long as he or she has all the required documents, which include the original RC, a valid PUCC, and a valid motor insurance policy. Also, it is crucial to submit the ownership transfer application to the RTO within the specified timeframe, which is typically 30 days to avoid penalties.

Here is the process explained in five necessary steps you must follow.

Car ownership transfer: Fill out and submit necessary forms Obtain and fill out Form 29 and Form 30 from the RTO or the Parivahan website. In case, the car is being transferred to another state, a No Objection Certificate or NOC, or Form 28, is required from the original RTO. If the car has a loan against it, a NOC from the concerned bank and the Form 35 are required to ensure that the loan has been paid off.

Car ownership transfer: Gather all required documents Both the seller and the buyer must gather all the required documents for submission. The seller mist gather and provide the documents like the original RC, valid insurance, and valid PUCC. The buyer must provide his or her ID proof, address proof, and passport-sized photos. Both the parties must fill out the necessary forms and submit those to the RTO. Depending on the state, where the deal is taking place, a PAN card or Form 60/61 and a challan clearance report from traffic police may be required.

Car ownership transfer: Submit documents to RTO Submit all the necessary forms and documents to the buyer's new RTO. These documents can be submitted by visiting the RTO physically or online through the Parivahan portal. However, the signed hard copies must still be submitted in person.

Car ownership transfer: Pay the required fees The buyer of the used car must pay the applicable transfer fees to the concerned RTO. Also, he or she must pay any pending taxes or challans associated with the vehicle to avoid delays in the ownership transfer process.