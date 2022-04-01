Seltos emerges best-seller from Kia India, posts 20% y-o-y growth in FY21-22

Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, "2022 has been a good year for us so far as we have been able to sustain our positive sales momentum in the past quarter. Our growing sales number can be attributed to our recently launched Carens, which has won Indian customers' hearts. We look forward to this outstanding positive trajectory continuing, backed by our revolutionary products and quality customer experience services. We thank our customers for their unwavering faith in us so far."