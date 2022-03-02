Kia India reported monthly sales of 18,121 units in February 2022. Kia India continues to remain one of the top five selling car manufacturers in the country. The company registered an 8.5% Y-o-Y growth over the same period last year. The Seltos remains the top contributor to the Kia’s overall sales with 6,575 units, with Sonet and the Carnival contributing 6,154 and 283 units, respectively. Launched in mid-February, the Carens dispatches stand at 5,109 units.

The company is hopeful of better industry growth as supply chain constraints start to improve in the upcoming quarters of the year. The brand recently started the third shift in India and targets to produce over 3,00,000 vehicles in the calendar year.

Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “We are happy to sustain our positive sales momentum. We recently surpassed the half-million mark in less than 2.5 years, which gives us great confidence in our vision and products for the Indian market. With the launch of Carens, we are looking forward to reaching new heights and strengthening our position in India. Owing to the recently started third shift at our Anantapur plant, we aim to reduce wait times for all our models. However, the semiconductor shortage remains a concern for us, similar to the rest of the carmakers globally. We are hopeful for some improvement in the supply chain constrain from Q2 onwards."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.