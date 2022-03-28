Seven-seater SUV Jeep Meridian arrives tomorrow. Expected features, price

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jeep Meridian SUV will be launched in India on March 29. The seven-seater SUV will lead the Jeep brand India focus that aims to launch two new models this year. The Jeep Meridian will be made at its Pune's Ranjangaon facility and the company said that it will be a combination of refinement, sophistication, class-leading performance, and unmatched capability.

Jeep has Grand Cherokee and Compass Trailhawk lined up for Indian market as well after Meridian.

Jeep has Grand Cherokee and Compass Trailhawk lined up for Indian market as well after Meridian.

Jeep Meridian SUV name is inspired by the line which passes through the length of India. Jeep Meridian is a 3-row SUV that will offer spacious interiors, connectivity features and 4x4 capabilities.

Jeep Meridian SUV will also be the first in its segment to have independent front and rear suspension and acceleration due to engineering that optimizes its power-to-weight ratio. The Jeep Meridian will be offered in three powertrains and two trims offered in diesel only.

Jeep Meridian is likely to use a 2.0 litre four cylinder diesel engine in manual and automatic gearboxes.

The other features that might come in Jeep Meridian includes a 10.1 inch infotainment system, a separate 10.25 inch cockpit display, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and at least six airbags for safety with parking assistance through camera and ADAS.

Jeep Meridian SUV could see a price tag between ₹25 lakh to ₹32 lakh in India.