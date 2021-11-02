Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 56th birthday today and the wishes continue to pour in for him on Twitter. The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, had done numerous commercials till now but we are here to look at his association with auto and technology world. Shah Rukh Khan is one of the prominent faces among the Indian celebrities who hold huge market and face value. Most of the brands want to associate with him but he has limited himself to just few tech and auto brands.

Here are the details of the Auto and Technology brands that Shah Rukh Khan has endorsed:

Hyundai Motor India Limited

Shah Rukh Khan is the man who made Hyundai’s Santro a household name in the Indian auto industry. He still loves to call him ‘The Santro Wala’. And not only this, the King Khan has continued his bonding with Hyundai Motor India over the last two decades. He has also endorsed Hyundai’s Creta but still consider Santro his favorite car. He also loves to calls himself ‘The Father of Hyundai in India’. Largely to his global persona, Hyundai was started being considered as one of the trusted auto brands in India. There is absolute no dearth of luxury cars for Shah Rukh Khan but he still flaunts his Hyundai connection publicly. Shah Rukh Khan has been the brand ambassador for Hyundai Motor India Limited since 1998.

Nokia

The charismatic and loved actor, Shah Rukh Khan, once endorsed one of most loved mobile brands available in India at that time, Nokia. He was the brand ambassador of Nokia starting 2007 when the Finnish brand was overtaking the Indian smartphone market. Due to his wide popularity, Nokia became one of the largest mobile sellers in India. The unchallenged reign of Nokia and its smartphones had to be credited somewhat to the clean and trusted image of Shah Rukh Khan. After ending his tenure as Nokia’s brand ambassador, he never took the same challenge again.

Shah Rukh Khan still has the market value with which any brands would like to associate with. His wittiness and spontaneous improvisations make him a reliable brand in the advertisement industry.

