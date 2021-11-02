Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday today. See his auto and tech connection

Shah Rukh Khan is the man who made Hyundai’s Santro a household name in the Indian auto industry. He still loves to call him ‘The Santro Wala’. And not only this, the King Khan has continued his bonding with Hyundai Motor India over the last two decades. He has also endorsed Hyundai’s Creta but still consider Santro his favorite car. He also loves to calls himself ‘The Father of Hyundai in India’. Largely to his global persona, Hyundai was started being considered as one of the trusted auto brands in India. There is absolute no dearth of luxury cars for Shah Rukh Khan but he still flaunts his Hyundai connection publicly. Shah Rukh Khan has been the brand ambassador for Hyundai Motor India Limited since 1998.