Shah Rukh Khan drives Indian women cricketers in this Hyundai SUV. Read more

Hyundai Motor India has today announced its new campaign with the 6- and 7-Seater SUV Alcazar, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and the 4 Indian Women Cricketers - Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniyaa Bhatia and Shafali Verma. Under the aegis of ‘Beyond Mobility’, the TVC captures premium quality, versatility and space of the Alcazar, while portraying an interesting journey of Smriti, Jemimah, Taniyaa and Shafali with Shah Rukh Khan joining them on an exhilarating drive experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, said "As a brand that is driven by the vision of 'Progress for Humanity', Hyundai has transcended different dimensions to give customers meaningful and innovative messages, be it for our products, services or new initiatives. As India's leading SUV brand of 2021, our products offer customers experiences that go 'Beyond Mobility', exceeding their aspirations through Intelligent Technology, Innovation and Sustainability."

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, said "As a brand that is driven by the vision of 'Progress for Humanity', Hyundai has transcended different dimensions to give customers meaningful and innovative messages, be it for our products, services or new initiatives. As India's leading SUV brand of 2021, our products offer customers experiences that go 'Beyond Mobility', exceeding their aspirations through Intelligent Technology, Innovation and Sustainability."

View Full Image Shah Rukh Khan driving the four Indian women cricketers in Hyundai Alcazar. Click on the image to enlarge

"With our latest campaign, Hyundai has engaged its young and inspiring Corporate Brand Ambassadors – Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniyaa Bhatia and Shafali Verma along with Shah Rukh Khan, to showcase the many unique and aspirational elements of Alcazar in thought-provoking series of events. As a youth centric brand, the new campaign showcases millennial preference for innovative new age technology and Hyundai's commitment to deliver the best through its world-class products," added Garg.

The commercial showcases Hyundai Alcazar at the core of its communication and delves into a fun-filled conversation between the women cricketers and Shah Rukh Khan showcasing the intelligent, advanced, and future ready technologies in ALCAZAR along with the extravagance it offers.

Hyundai Alcazar offers ample seating space, legroom and headroom for all 3 rows of passengers. The interior offers a regal touch to the cabin with immersive front row ventilated seats. Alcazar is equipped with Advanced Hyundai Blue Link with enhanced Voice Recognition commands and a vast list of 60+ features that offer up a seamlessly connected drive experience. It offers a Voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof and an Auto healthy air purifier with AQI display.