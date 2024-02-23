Shah Rukh Khan met the squads of Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the opening clash between both sides of the Women's Premier League (WPL) season two on Friday.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen practising for the opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, videos of which were shared on social media handles of Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will kickstart from Friday, with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) set to take on last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals in a high-octane tournament opener in Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Shah Rukh Khan, the 'King of Bollywood' is set to perform at the star-studded opening ceremony of WPL season two on Friday, which will also witness other Bollywood stars namely Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff.

Of the videos shared by Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, the most eye-catching part is the Jawan hitmaker Shah Rukh Khan striking his iconic arm spread pose with none other than former Australia cricketer and current captain of DC, Meg Lanning. The multi-time World Cup winning skipper for Australia was also delighted after getting to interact with the global film icon Shah Rukh Khan.

Take a look here