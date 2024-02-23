Shah Rukh Khan prepares for the Women's Premiere League (WPL) season two opener, interacting with Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians players and rehearsing for the star-studded opening ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan met the squads of Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the opening clash between both sides of the Women's Premier League (WPL) season two on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah Rukh Khan was seen practising for the opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, videos of which were shared on social media handles of Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will kickstart from Friday, with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) set to take on last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals in a high-octane tournament opener in Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah Rukh Khan, the 'King of Bollywood' is set to perform at the star-studded opening ceremony of WPL season two on Friday, which will also witness other Bollywood stars namely Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff.

Of the videos shared by Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, the most eye-catching part is the Jawan hitmaker Shah Rukh Khan striking his iconic arm spread pose with none other than former Australia cricketer and current captain of DC, Meg Lanning. The multi-time World Cup winning skipper for Australia was also delighted after getting to interact with the global film icon Shah Rukh Khan.

At the Bengaluru stadium, Shah Rukh Khan also met MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, DC vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues.

Shah Rukh also moved to the MI camp, where he hugged and greeted their players and taught Issy Wong his famous line from his cult classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, “bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain".

Shah Rukh Khan also ensured that he met every single player, greeted them and struck a chord, leaving the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Shafali Varma and Pooja Vastrakar starstruck. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah Rukh Khan meet Saurav Ganguly Shah Rukh even met his old friend Sourav Ganguly as a heartwarming video of the two hugging each other was throwback to the old days. Ganguly was the captain of SRK's Kolkata Knight Riders in the first two editions of the IPL way back in 2008 and 2009, and even though Sourav went on to play for a different franchise, a feeling of warmth has always existed between the two legends.

Women's Premiere League 2024 The opening match of the Women's Premiere League (WPL) could be the perfect tone-setter for Delhi, as they would be looking forward to moving past the heartbreak of last year's loss to Mumbai in the finals and securing the gold. Meg Lanning would have her eyes set on the gold, hoping to hold the newest championship title of women's franchise cricket after conquering international cricket Australia all over the world.

The tournament will go on till March 17 and will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi. The summit clash will take place on March 17 in New Delhi while the eliminator will be played on March 15. The tournament will be hosted by Delhi and Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

