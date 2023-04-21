Shanghai auto show: BMW’s effort to cool visitors with free ice cream giveaway turns into hot conflict2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 12:43 PM IST
Topic BMW Mini was the second most-searched topic on China's social media platform - Weibo. The brand was accused of discriminating the local visitors over foreigns for its free ice cream giveaway.
German automaker BMW was slammed by Chinese internet users on Thursday as the company made headlines in a ice cream controversy. According to reports, Chinese nationals accused BMW of favouring oreign over domestic visitors during an ice cream giveaway promotion at its Mini booth in the ongoing Shanghai auto show.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×