Sharda Motor Industries partners with Donghee Industries to enhance suspension portfolio

Automotive component manufacturer Sharda Motor Industries on Wednesday announced that it has signed a Technology Licence Agreement with Donghee Industries Co., Ltd., a South Korean automotive systems supplier. The agreement aims to bolster SMIL's suspension product offerings, particularly for India's rapidly expanding SUV, electric, and premium vehicle segments.

As a part of the agreement, Donghee Industries will license its chassis and suspension technology, including control arms, torsion beams, and sub-frames, to SMIL. This strategic move is expected to enable SMIL to produce these components locally, addressing critical technology gaps in the Indian market, the company said in an official statement. The partnership is seen as a response to the increasing demand for advanced suspension systems driven by India's shift towards more sophisticated and efficient vehicles.

Enhancing Suspension Portfolio The collaboration is set to enhance SMIL's suspension portfolio by incorporating lightweight engineering and next-generation manufacturing processes. This development is crucial for meeting the evolving requirements of both Indian and global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The partnership leverages Donghee's global expertise and SMIL's extensive manufacturing capabilities to deliver suspension solutions tailored to Indian driving conditions.

Industry leaders from both companies have expressed optimism about the partnership.

Aashim Relan, Group CEO of Sharda Motor Industries, said “This partnership enables SMIL to enhance its suspension product portfolio by strengthening technology expertise and adding significant content per vehicle. Donghee’s lightweight engineering and next-generation manufacturing capabilities, combined with our manufacturing scale and deep OEM relationships, enable us to build global capabilities for advanced suspension products, to serve current and future customer requirements.”

Sharda Motor Industries reported consolidated revenues of ₹2,836 crore in FY25. Donghee Industries, established in 1972 and headquartered in Suwon-si, South Korea, reported consolidated revenues of $2,046 million in 2024. The company maintains a global manufacturing presence and has longstanding relationships with major OEMs such as Hyundai, Kia, VW, Renault, and Stellantis.

Joo-Eun Park, CEO, Donghee Industries said, “We are delighted to partner with Sharda Motor Industries, a credible partner having long-standing relationships with leading OEMs in one of the fastest-growing automotive markets Globally. This partnership aligns well with Donghee’s long-term growth strategy and commitment to deliver advanced suspension products technology for Indian and Global OEMs.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as they aim to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced automotive technologies in India and globally. By combining their strengths, SMIL and Donghee are poised to deliver innovative suspension solutions that align with the evolving needs of the automotive industry.