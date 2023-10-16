Auto News
Entry-level vehicles’ share in PV sales hits record low
Summary
- Sales of entry-level motorcycles in the 110cc and below segment also hit their lowest level
New Delhi: The small car segment, which includes micro and mini cars, saw a record decrease in its share of passenger vehicle sales during the second quarter, pointing towards a notable shift in consumer preferences.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more