Entry-level vehicles’ share in PV sales hits record low

The continuous downslide in these large automotive segments which represent a vast majority of the Indian consumer seeking upward social mobility shows that the pick-up in rural demand has failed to address the stress in the two-wheeler segment, sales of which, including entry motorcycles and scooters, also dropped by a marginal 1.6% in Q2FY24 at 4,598,000 units compared to the same quarter last year. The overall two-wheeler segment continued to languish at levels seen last in 2016-17, with sales in the first half of the year still being 25% lower than peak pre-pandemic sales volumes, the data showed.