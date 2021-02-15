Sharp recovery for Ashok Leyland in truck, bus sales in FY22 and FY23: analysts

Ashok Leyland Ltd, the country’s second-largest commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer, is likely to witness sharp rebound in sales of its medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) such as trucks and buses in FY22 and FY23 because of low base, diminishing impact of revised lead carrying norms, improvement in economic activity, and resumption of public transport across the country, said analysts in brokerage firms.

The demand for its light commercial vehicles is also expected to improve.

“We expect the recovery in CV demand to sustain and gather momentum in FY22E. With an expected recovery in FY22E and FY23E on a low base of FY21E, we estimate domestic M&HCV volumes to recover to FY20 levels in FY22E. Volumes in FY23E would still be lower than the peak of FY19. The voluntary scrapping of trucks would have some benefit for CV demand," said analysts of Motilal Oswal in a report.

“Ashok Leyland’s revenue/ (earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization) EBITDA/ (profit after tax) PAT is estimated to grow at 22%/55%/83% (compound annual growth rate) CAGR over FY20-23E on a low base of FY20. In the long term, the management’s focus on expanding and creating new profit/revenue pools is likely to de-risk the business. The share of domestic trucks in revenue is likely to shrink to ~55% by FY23E," they said.

The Chennai-based company on Thursday reported a standalone net loss of Rs19.39 crore for the quarter ended December 31, as sales of its commercial vehicles remain subdued because of the economic downturn that has come as a fallout of covid-19 and revised load carrying norms. The company a reported a net profit of Rs27.7 crore in the corresponding quarter.

On a sequential basis though net loss reduced substantially from Rs146.6 crore reported in the September quarter as sales of its commercial vehicles improved as a result of gradual recovery in economic activity.

Revenue from operations during the quarter improved by 19.8% year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs4,814 crore on the back of a 7% increase in vehicle sales and 12% jump in the average selling price of its Bharat Stage 6 trucks and busses. On a month-on-month basis, revenue jumped from Rs2,836.58 crore in the September quarter as sales of vehicles improved with the unlocking of the economy.

“We saw a recovery in numbers in Q3 based on improvement in economy, especially on the trucks and light commercial vehicles side. Good monsoon and higher influx of infra projects may drive demand further. Buses demand is also expected to revive with government of India orders and pandemic fading off. On the margin front, modular programme, cost cutting initiatives, and price hikes will arrest a fall in margins led by higher input costs," said an analyst of LKP securities.

Some of the analysts though are concerned that the substantial rise in commodity prices might impact the bottomline of the company in the coming fiscal.

“We believe FY22E can be a year of strong growth turnaround (~40% y-o-y) for Ashok Leyland aided by a low base. However, we prune our FY22E estimates by ~4% as we factor in increased commodity cost pressures," said analysts of ICICI Securities.

