Sharp recovery for Ashok Leyland in truck, bus sales in FY22 and FY23: analysts

“We expect the recovery in CV demand to sustain and gather momentum in FY22E. With an expected recovery in FY22E and FY23E on a low base of FY21E, we estimate domestic M&HCV volumes to recover to FY20 levels in FY22E. Volumes in FY23E would still be lower than the peak of FY19. The voluntary scrapping of trucks would have some benefit for CV demand," said analysts of Motilal Oswal in a report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}