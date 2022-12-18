She turned her humble Honda hatchback into a head-turner
An overhaul involving parts sourced from Japan got this 2000 Civic into racing shape
Sally McNulty, a service adviser at a Ferrari dealership living in Glendale, Ariz., on her custom 2000 Honda Civic Hatchback, as told to A.J. Baime.
I grew up in a small Missouri town, what they call the boonies. There were not a lot of imported cars. I worked at a car dealership and one day somebody asked me if I’d like to go to a track day, because they knew I liked cars. I took my Chevy Cobalt to the racetrack, and I had a blast.
Racing quickly became a big part of my life, and that is how I started modding [modifying] cars. When you race cars, things are constantly breaking, and I did not have the money to pay people to fix things. So I asked people to show me how to do it myself.
My first import was a Subaru, and I learned that the Japanese market is all about making the car your own. There are so many companies that make parts for Japanese cars that you can’t find here—headlights, bumpers, body kits. This is what we call JDM: Japanese Domestic Market. I can go on Yahoo Japan and find all kinds of things that I can buy and have shipped to the U.S.
Now I have all kinds of crazy projects. My house only has a two-car garage, but I do my builds in there and I post photos and videos on Instagram. The car pictured here is a 2000 Honda Civic Hatchback. When I bought it for $3,600 during the pandemic, it was a complete mess. It had crappy seats, and no front bumper. It didn’t run. The battery was in the back seat, not even tied down.
The first thing I did was put a picture of it up on Instagram. I made a video of me taking out the engine. I took all the suspension out. I took the car down to almost nothing. And then I started a rebuild.
My goal was to make this car a clone of an EK9. The EK9 is a Honda Civic Type R that was only sold in Japan, and I sourced a lot of parts from Japan. The front bumper, the hood, the headlights. I put in new suspension. I swapped in a Type R engine and Type R transmission. I rerouted all the brake lines under the dashboard, so the engine bay looks really clean. I put in a custom radiator. The experience felt like a game, almost like building Legos.
All of this I did in my small garage, and I put it all on Instagram. When I started the project, I had about 44,000 followers. Now I have close to 360,000.
I am finally getting the car to the point where I can take it to track days. Just recently, I had it at a racetrack and it drew a crowd. People were asking me, “You built this yourself?" Yes, I put this car together.
