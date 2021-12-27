Shema Electric showcased its electric two wheelers SES Tuff (High Speed) and SES Hobby (Low Speed) at EV India Expo 2021. Additionally, the EV maker displayed its entire available product range in low speed category- SES Zoom, SES Bold, SES Eagle and SES Tuff. Currently, the brand has six products, five in low speed e-scooter category, and one in high speed under Fame-II category which is coming soon. Shema Electric currently has 75 dealers in its network across 13 states and aims to reach deeper in the markets of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, and Gujarat in the next 6 months.

SES Tuff (High Speed): The brand unveiled a high speed 2-wheeler for the B2B segment. The multi utility electric bike shall reach a speed of 60 kmph, offering a range of 150kms, on a 150 kilogram loading capacity. SES TUFF is powered by a dual 60V, 30 Ah Lithium detachable battery.

SES Hobby: It shall clock a top speed of 25 kmph, and covers a distance of 100 kms on a single charge. With a combination of style and high end technology the product proved a hit with the attendees. SES Hobby is packed with a 60V and 30 Ah detachable battery. It takes 4 hours for the full charge.

Yogesh Kumar Lath, Founder & COO, SHEMA Electric, said, “EV market is new in India, and the nation has put huge targets for itself. In order to achieve the same, it is imperative that all the players actively participate towards its holistic growth. We are aggressively manufacturing EV two-wheelers keeping in mind the users’ expectations and requirements. We will continue to innovate and advance the products, while expanding outreach on the other side. By the end of this financial year, we will launch 2-3 new high speed products in the market, and have 100+ dealers with us pan India."

