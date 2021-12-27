Shema Electric showcases two new electric scooters

Yogesh Kumar Lath, Founder & COO, SHEMA Electric, said, “EV market is new in India, and the nation has put huge targets for itself. In order to achieve the same, it is imperative that all the players actively participate towards its holistic growth. We are aggressively manufacturing EV two-wheelers keeping in mind the users’ expectations and requirements. We will continue to innovate and advance the products, while expanding outreach on the other side. By the end of this financial year, we will launch 2-3 new high speed products in the market, and have 100+ dealers with us pan India."