Delhi’s air-quality was measured as poorest in five years the day after Diwali due to a mix of fumes from firecrackers and stubble burning pushing the 24-average AQI to 462, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Friday.

While the pollution concerns owing to festive fervours and stubble burning will only be controlled with self-consciousness collectively among sections of society, which will take time, however, in individual capacity, we must adopt a lifestyle which leaves least carbon footprint possible. The increasing monthly expenses of households and the issue further compounded by fossil fuel prices touching the skies, a large section of the middle-class is on the lookout to economize.

The quest for environment-friendly vehicles is gaining prevalence amongst people. Nowadays, green earth and sustainable future are new concepts that are attracting considerable attention. Recent incidents of wildfire and glacier melting have also triggered people to focus more on climate change. Hence, people are looking for electric vehicles (EVs) to minimize their carbon footprint.

Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is well incentivized by the government to both manufacturers and car buyers. The ‘Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles (FAME-II) scheme’ offers 50 per cent higher incentives on EVs. FAME 2 had increased the benefit offered from ₹10,000 per kWh to ₹15,000 per kWh.

Here is a list of electric vehicles offering an alternative to help the environment:

MG ZS EV 2021

MG Motor India launched the new ZS EV 2021 priced at Rs. 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The updated version comes with a best-in-class 44.5 kWh Hi-Tech battery and has a certified range of 419 KM. Equipped with new 215/55/R17 tyres, the vehicle and battery-pack ground clearances have been increased to 177 mm and 205 mm respectively. The MG ZS EV comes with 143 PS power and 350 Nm torque and can reach from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. It is available in two variants – Excite & Exclusive. As India’s first pure electric internet SUV, it adopts MG signature global design cues and comes loaded with features such as a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, PM 2.5 Filter, and more.

Along with the ZS EV, MG extends its customers a 5-way charging ecosystem including free-of-cost AC fast-charger at residences/offices, portable in-car charging cable, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, 24x7 charge-on-the-go facility (in 5 cities), and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs. MG ZS EV 2021 is covered under MG eShield, wherein the automaker provides a free-of-charge 5-year warranty for unlimited KMs, 8yrs / 1.5 lakh km warranty on the Battery Pack system, round-the-clock Roadside Assistance (RSA) for 5 years, and 5 Labour-free Services.

Tata Tigor EV

View Full Image Tata Tigor EV

Tata Motors recently launched the EV avatar of its electric sedan in the signature Teal Blue colour. Powered by its high voltage electric architecture, Ziptron, the Tigor EV has been developed based on three pillars of Technology, Comfort and Safety. The Tigor EV delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm. It does 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds for a zippy and exciting drive. It can negotiate steepest of gradients without any compromise. It comes with 26 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, providing highest on-board energy in the segment.

The Tigor EV has got an IP67 rated battery pack and motor to make it weather and worry-proof and comes with an 8 year and 160,000km battery and motor warranty. It is based on Rear Crash compatible structure and also complies with ODB 64 test standard. The Tigor EV is compatible with globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast charged as well as slow charged from any 15A plug point. Besides a silent cabin, spacious interiors with ample headroom and legroom for comfortable seating, the Tigor EV also offers 30+ connected car features including remote commands and remote diagnostics, so customers can be in touch with their EV through their phones. It was launched at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nexon EV

View Full Image Tata Nexon EV

It’s been over a year since Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV at price starting from ₹13.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). Powered by the Ziptron technology, this vehicle is an ARAI certified anxiety-free range of 312 km on a single charge, an efficient high voltage system, fast charging capability, extended battery life and class leading safety features. The Nexon EV is available in three trim levels and exciting colour options – Signature Teal Blue colour, Moonlit Silver and Glacier White.

In order to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India, Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to create an e-mobility ecosystem, Tata uniEVerse.

Hyundai Kona Electric

View Full Image Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Motor had launched the electric SUV priced at ₹25.3 lakh (ex-showroom) in July 2019. The lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 39.2 kWh delivers 136 PS of maximum power and 395Nm of torque. Kona Electric reaches 100 kmph from start in 9.7 seconds. The car offers a range of 452 km/charge, according to ARAI certification. An 80% charge can be achieved in 57 minutes with DC quick charger, using the CCS type II charging port. A 7.2 kW level-II AC wall box charger, installed at home or office, takes 6 hours and 10 minutes. Kona can also be charged by plugging a 2.8 kW portable charger into a normal wall socket. The car is equipped with in-cable control box (ICCB) that takes 19 hour for a full charge.

The car has four modes to choose from; Eco and Eco+, Comfort and Sports.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.