Shift to EV for the sake of environment and savings. You can check these

The Tigor EV has got an IP67 rated battery pack and motor to make it weather and worry-proof and comes with an 8 year and 160,000km battery and motor warranty. It is based on Rear Crash compatible structure and also complies with ODB 64 test standard. The Tigor EV is compatible with globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast charged as well as slow charged from any 15A plug point. Besides a silent cabin, spacious interiors with ample headroom and legroom for comfortable seating, the Tigor EV also offers 30+ connected car features including remote commands and remote diagnostics, so customers can be in touch with their EV through their phones. It was launched at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

