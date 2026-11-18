A two-time T20 World Cup champion, Shivam Dube welcomed home a brand new Mahindra XEV 9S Electric SUV recently, in addition to his BMW X7. The development came in after the Indian cricketer's video of receiving the car keys was shared on social media.
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Dube has one of the pillars in the Indian T20I side, having made his debut in 2019, featuring in 82 games in the shortest format. The Mumbai all-rounder has also played three ODIs. The 33-year-old Dube was recently retained by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.
Dube is currently in Kolkata with the Mumbai team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). His last game for India came against West Indies last month. It is unsure on which date Dube took the delivery of his new car.
Going the social media video, it seems that Dube has opted for the top-of-the-line Pack Three variant, priced at ₹27.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The car features a 79 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of up to 679 km.
Dube's new car comes with a 79 kWh battery pack, which is paired with a motor producing 286bhp and 380Nm of torque. The beast supports up to 180kW DC fast charging and goes up from 20% to 80% in just around 20 minutes. If features are to be talked about, it comes with a triple-screen setup is available across the range.
The triple-screen setup is powered by Snapdragon 8295 chipset and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with 5G connectivity support. The car has a 12.3-inch passenger display which comes with a pre-installed OTT and other applications.
In fact, the Mahindra XEV 9S Electric SUV also has an in-car camera, which allows the owner to take video calls on the go and record videos and take photos. For safety purposes, the car has got 360-degree cameras, front parking sensors and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).
The car also has Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Front and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and an Auto Parking function.