Should you buy a hybrid car? Here’s what you need to know
Bart Ziegler , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 11 Apr 2024, 05:52 PM IST
SummaryAs sales of electric vehicles fail to live up to some expectations, hybrids have taken off. Here are answers to the questions many car buyers have.
Just a year ago, the car industry was nearly unanimous in its message: Electric vehicles are the future and will take over the market sooner than you think.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less