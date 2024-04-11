Should you buy a hybrid car? Here’s what you need to know

What’s the advantage of plug-in hybrids?

The added battery capacity means they can travel a certain distance on the electric motor only, ranging from 15 to 50 or so miles depending on the model. So around town or on short trips it can seem like driving an EV, with its silent ride and no tailpipe emissions. Once the battery is nearly depleted, the gas engine takes over and they operate like a regular hybrid, so there’s no worry about getting stranded.