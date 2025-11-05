Should you buy an electric scooter in India? 3 pros and 5 cons explained

The Indian two-wheeler market has been witnessing a significant growth in the market share of electric two-wheelers, including both scooters and motorcycles. While the sub-segment is still dominated by the electric scooters, the number of electric motorcycles has been rising gradually. Many customers are inclined to buy electric scooters instead of buying petrol ones. But the question that was very pertinent at the beginning of the EV boom in India still looms large. Should you buy an electric scooter? How practical a move is it?

Why do people choose EVs over ICE two-wheelers? The key reason behind people choosing electric two-wheelers over petrol ones includes the differences between the ICE and EV's overall cost of ownership. Over the last few years, petrol prices have shot up significantly. Besides that, inflation has been rising fast. The monthly average cost of maintenance of an ICE vehicle is higher than an EV. These factors have been fuelling the growth of the electric two-wheelers in India. Besides that, factors like the rising number of electric scooters in India, attractive financing schemes, and availability of a plethora of tech-aided features have been increasing the popularity of the electric two-wheelers in India.

Should you pick an electric scooter over a petrol one? If your daily riding is within the city and within a range of about 50 km, then you can consider an electric scooter. However, if the riding is on highways and the range is more than 50 kilometres, then buying an electric scooter is not a very practical idea, considering the availability of the public charging infrastructure if required.

To understand it better, here are the pros and cons explained.

Pros of owning an electric scooter Here are the pros of buying and owning an electric scooter.

Electric scooters command lower running costs Electricity is cheaper than petrol, leading to significant savings over time. This means the running cost of an electric scooter will be significantly less than a petrol scooter.

Electric scooters available with government incentives In some states, electric scooters are available with government incentives, which cuts down the upfront cost a bit. Additionally, the electric scooters also come with the benefit of the FAME scheme. But remember, only high-speed scooters are eligible for these subsidies, and there are caps.

Electric scooters require low maintenance As compared to a petrol scooter, an electric scooter commands a low cost of maintenance, which is because of the fewer mechanical parts. The electric scooters come with lower servicing costs compared to petrol ones, typically ranging between ₹1,000 and ₹2,500 per year for routine checks.

Cons of owning an electric scooter Here are the cons of buying and owning an electric scooter.

Electric scooters command a higher upfront cost Compared to petrol scooters, the electric scooters mostly command higher upfront costs, which means you have to opt for a higher loan amount, or it will put some additional pressure on your finances.

Charging infrastructure is a pain point The availability of public EV charging infrastructure across India is not equal. While the public chargers are easily available in Western and Southern India as well as in the Northern part, in the Eastern regions, public chargers are not that easily available. The availability of the charging stations is also subject to the proximity to bigger cities.

EVs command longer charging times While a petrol scooter can be refuelled in a few minutes, recharging an electric scooter takes several hours, and this impacts the overall journey time and user experience as well.

EVs come with limited repair options Not every roadside mechanic can repair an electric scooter. But, if it is a petrol one, the chances of getting the vehicle repaired are significantly higher, irrespective of the place. The EVs require specialised mechanics. Hence, finding a mechanic or a service centre capable of handling an electric vehicle could be a tiresome task.