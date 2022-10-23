Should you buy an EV now?
WSJ car Columnist Dan Neil answers this and 12 other burning questions about the electric-vehicle revolution
1. Why do I want an electric vehicle?
Remember flip phones, fax machines and dial-up modems? You want an electric vehicle because they are generationally improved products: quieter, quicker, more refined, more efficient, offering superior vehicle dynamics, less maintenance and lower per-mile operating costs. For the millions of American commuters able to charge at home, overnight, EVs will be cheaper and more convenient. For them, recharging could take seconds a week, the time it takes to plug in before you go in the house at night. For them per-mile costs will be measured in pennies, not quarters. In one survey, four out of five new-car buyers can charge at home. You want one because EVs are better for the environment. According to the U.S. EPA, the average EV produces about two-thirds fewer emissions than an IC car in a well-to-wheel analysis, which counts emissions from producing/delivering either fuel or electricity. On a life-cycle basis—including end of use—an EV’s total emissions are less than half that of a comparable gas-powered vehicle. You want one because the preponderance of the auto industry’s genius is laser-focused on making EVs progressively more awesome while combustion technology is about as good as it will ever get. If you say it’s good enough, I have a question for you: What are you smoking?
Besides tailpipe poisons, costlier service and maintenance and our geopolitical adversaries’ manipulation of the price of oil? Three words: continuously variable transmission. The dreaded CVT is emblematic of the throttling necessary to get the next generation of ICs past global markets’ emission standards. Compared to EVs’ few moving parts, the complexity of modern gas-powered vehicles terrifies me: ten-speed transmissions; variable geometry turbochargers; high-pressure injectors; high-voltage hybrid systems relying on dozens of sensors and fistfuls of CPUs. Ten years from now, what condition will these smoke-making spaceships be in? Who will fix them, code them?
I estimate two out of three reader inquiries reflect this eager-but-skeptical mind-set, from people postponing purchase of an EV for reasons of cost, practicality or a lack of desirable models. The biggest barrier to widespread adoption is not charging but affordability: Legacy auto makers have so far priced EVs like premium upgrades to existing products. Example: The Volvo XC40 Recharge ($53,550 MSRP) is about $6,000 more than a fully loaded XC40 B5. The rationale is that the bump in price reflects the high cost of batteries and premium content. That dynamic stands to swing the other way as the average cost of building EVs falls below that of comparable ICs due to the plummeting cost of batteries. Some analysts have pegged this industry inflection point (around $100 per kilowatt-hour) as soon as 2024. I actually expect a bit of a price war in mid-decade, as EVs from China and South Korea recalibrate the U.S. market’s affordability.
Barely. The best commercial batteries today store less than 300 Wh per kg, a pitiful fraction of gasoline’s energy density. These little guys cost a fortune, weigh a ton and they use a lot of unsustainable materials, such as cobalt. Energy density—the kWh per kg, not how fast you can go on a charge but how far—remains the biggest challenge. You can toot around in an unburdened Ford F-150 Lightning for 200 miles between charges, easy. But hook a boat and trailer to it, and the pickup’s range falls off the proverbial cliff. In frigid temperatures an EV’s estimated range might fall on the order of 30-40%. When plugged in overnight, EVs’ batteries are kept warm, but they do not like a cold soak.
Pull the trigger. The cars are awesome. Thanks to the company’s ever-growing network of fast-charging stations you can go where you like and live where you like. It certainly helps that long-range Teslas can go more than 300 miles between charges and recuperate 162 miles in 15 minutes. In a word, practical.
I get that. After all, Tesla makes only four body styles. But you are giving up the Supercharger safety net.
It’s not zero, but the possibility of your EV’s battery catching fire as the result of a collision is remote, comparable to the risk in an IC-powered car. The other spooky possibility is a “cascading thermal event," as battery engineers call it, in use or while recharging. The Chevy Bolt case is a recent example. Comparisons are not perfect: Battery fires have been typically traced to a manufacturing defect, for which a recall or even do-not-drive order is sent out en masse. Fires involving IC-powered vehicles are stochastic and situational.
Highly unlikely. In California, EV and hybrid batteries must be warrantied for 10 years or 150,000 miles (the federal standard is eight years and 100,000 miles). In the field, the first generation of EV batteries has lived longer and worked harder than most were expecting. Tesla and others are aiming for the million-mile battery.
In terms of one’s personal carbon footprint, don’t kid yourself: The best kind of car is no car. That said, EV lifetime emissions pencil out to be about half of their average IC counterparts, according to a U.S. EPA analysis. While EVs are more carbon-intensive to make, due to mining and battery manufacture, they quickly recoup the difference in use, where they are two-thirds cleaner, well to wheel. As for the oft-quoted fear of used batteries gathering in landfills, that isn’t happening. Out of necessity, auto makers are building closed-loop, whole-vehicle recycling systems to recover valuable materials such as nickel, cobalt, copper and aluminum. Some are trying to make them from more common, less expensive materials. The biggest battery-maker in the world, China’s CATL, now makes lithium manganese iron phosphate batteries with energy density up 255 Wh/kg, comparable to nickel-cobalt chemistries while being on the order of 20% cheaper.
They are only as clean as the power sources that charge them. That’s to our collective advantage. At the national level, the U.S. has been steadily decarbonizing its electrical generation over some decades. Currently about 25% of U.S. production comes from renewable, carbon-neutral sources—solar, wind, water—according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. At the current pace, renewables will provide 38% of the nation’s energy by 2030. On a nationwide basis, the U.S. doesn’t have a generation problem but a distribution problem, due to aging grid infrastructure. The Energy Department estimates the U.S. squandered 14 terawatts of clean power in 2021, left unused in interconnection “queues." In California, where renewables are a big part of generating capacity, the average EV produces about 2,261 pounds of emissions every year; in West Virginia, where utilities rely heavily on coal, the same EV produces 9,146 pounds. Not great, but still less than the average gas-powered car (11,400 pounds). For many, the most tantalizing EV talking point is home solar recharging, typically using a bank of batteries to store the sun’s energy. This is as close to zero per-mile emissions you can get. Tesla has a home energy ecosystem built around photovoltaic roof tiles and its Powerwall storage unit. Other auto makers are following.
I’m not a fan, except in Ferraris. Designed to operate for short distances in EV mode and then, as necessary, engage the gas engine, PHEVs were intended to be transitional products, literally bridging the distance between gas and electric range. In practice, PHEVs often serve power and performance, not efficiency. Some PHEVs can’t go 10 miles on electrons alone. The other issue is psychological. Studies show that PHEV users don’t plug them in very often, or at all. This negates the public good for which PHEV tax credits were awarded. Meanwhile, PHEVs have the same maintenance needs as conventional IC cars.
Not really, no. Consumer demand—nationally and globally—has run well ahead of auto makers’ plans, leaving them scrambling to add capacity. Example: Ford more than doubled production targets for F-150 Lightning pickups at Dearborn’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center since the facility came online earlier this year. The company closed out reservations last year after the list hit 200,000. The shortage of inventory is multicausal—chips, Covid, shipping and logistics. These have coincided with the macroeconomics of EV disruption, what marketers call the “gooseneck of demand." The consequence has been rising prices, including tacked-on “market adjustments" from sharp-elbowed dealers. My advice: Don’t pay them.
Anyone considering buying an EV will first want to know where to charge it. For most—about 80% of buyers in the U.S. in 2021—the answer is at home, typically overnight, or at a workplace garage. Anyone charging at home should use EV-rated equipment, professionally installed.
For those without such access—renters, city dwellers, students—going electric is not simply a question of where to charge, but for how long and at what cost? Anyone running those numbers is likely to come up with Tesla, which has 35,000 Superchargers worldwide. But outside of Tesla’s orbit, the state of fast charging is woefully inadequate—a mixed bag of 6,000 stations, with varying standards and charging speeds.
The big reset comes with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021, which provides $7.5 billion for EV charging infrastructure, most of it channeled through state DOTs. These initiatives include funding for Alternative Fuel Corridors, including most interstate highways, with DC direct charging stations spaced every 50 miles or so and within a mile of the highway, terrain allowing. The goal is 500,000 charging stations nationwide by 2030, about a fivefold increase.
The other speed check on the road to electrification is the rate at which a vehicle can be safely recharged. Most EV systems use a 400V architecture, including Tesla. Others, including Hyundai and BMW, are transitioning to 800V battery systems—nominally two times quicker to recharge. Plugged up to the right charger, some EVs on the market today can gain 150 miles of range in 10 minutes.