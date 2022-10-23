Should you buy an EV now?

Remember flip phones, fax machines and dial-up modems? You want an electric vehicle because they are generationally improved products: quieter, quicker, more refined, more efficient, offering superior vehicle dynamics, less maintenance and lower per-mile operating costs. For the millions of American commuters able to charge at home, overnight, EVs will be cheaper and more convenient. For them, recharging could take seconds a week, the time it takes to plug in before you go in the house at night. For them per-mile costs will be measured in pennies, not quarters. In one survey, four out of five new-car buyers can charge at home. You want one because EVs are better for the environment. According to the U.S. EPA, the average EV produces about two-thirds fewer emissions than an IC car in a well-to-wheel analysis, which counts emissions from producing/delivering either fuel or electricity. On a life-cycle basis—including end of use—an EV’s total emissions are less than half that of a comparable gas-powered vehicle. You want one because the preponderance of the auto industry’s genius is laser-focused on making EVs progressively more awesome while combustion technology is about as good as it will ever get. If you say it’s good enough, I have a question for you: What are you smoking?

