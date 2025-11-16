Should you use tinted glass film on your car? Key facts explained

While buying a car, many people opt for tinted glass film. While consumers seek this, many third-party accessory shops too sell this. The consumers' logic behind this is that tinted films reduce glare from vehicles coming from opposite side, reduce the sunrays entering the cabin leading to less heat and more efficient air conditioning as well as, increased level of privacy. However, many people don't know that using aftermarket tinted glass film in India is illegal and may result in penalty.

The Supreme Court banned using all aftermarket tinted glass films in 2012, citing security and safety reasons. Only the factory-fitted tints that meet the minimum light transmission levels of 70% for the front and rear and 50% for the side windows are legal.

Why aftermarket tinted glass film was banned? The ban on aftermarket tinted glass film was put in place to prevent crime, as heavily tinted windows make it difficult to see who was inside vehicles. The tinted films can obstruct the vision as well, which may make driving difficult and increase the risk of accidents. The tinted glass hinders the law enforcement officials from performing their duties properly, especially during inspections and emergency situations.

Alternatives to aftermarket tinted glass film If you must use a tinted glass, you can opt for factory fitted tinted glass, which meets the specific visual light transmission (VLT) levels. The Indian law permits the user to use a tinted glass with minimum of 70% VLT for the front windshield and rear windscreen, while for the side windows, the permitted VLT level is 50%.

