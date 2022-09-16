Siam appoints Vinod Aggarwal as its new president

“The Indian automotive industry is currently at a very exciting juncture. The industry is witnessing rapid adoption and focus on connectivity, e-mobility and alternate fuels, and other technological advancements, to provide the consumers with not just modern, but also safe and environment friendly vehicles. We are grateful to the government for its constant focus on improving the infrastructure through significant investments and such policies that modernise this industry. I am humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the new era of Amrit Kaal, working closely together with the SIAM members," Aggarwal said.