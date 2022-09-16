Siam appoints Vinod Aggarwal as its new president

Siam appoints Vinod Aggarwal as its new president1 min read . 04:53 PM IST
- Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, has been elected vice president of Siam
Automotive industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), has elected Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV), as its new president for the fiscal year 2022-23.
Aggarwal takes over from Kenichi Ayukawa, executive vice chairman & whole time director, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
The election for new office bearers was conducted during the Executive Committee Meeting, which was held after Siam’s Annual General Meeting on Thursday.
“The Indian automotive industry is currently at a very exciting juncture. The industry is witnessing rapid adoption and focus on connectivity, e-mobility and alternate fuels, and other technological advancements, to provide the consumers with not just modern, but also safe and environment friendly vehicles. We are grateful to the government for its constant focus on improving the infrastructure through significant investments and such policies that modernise this industry. I am humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the new era of Amrit Kaal, working closely together with the SIAM members," Aggarwal said.
Additionally, Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, has been elected vice president of the association for 2022-23.
