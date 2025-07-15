Siam scrambles as CAFE-3 consensus crumbles
Nehal Chaliawala , Ayaan Kartik 3 min read 15 Jul 2025, 09:55 PM IST
Summary
CAFE norms set maximum average emissions for all cars a manufacturer sells, pushing them to produce more fuel-efficient vehicles.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A brewing dispute among top automakers threatens to complicate the rollout of India's next wave of emissions standards, landing the industry's lobby group at a crossroads after its largest member reversed its stance on the upcoming regulations.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story