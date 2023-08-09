Siam Q1 data: Uttar Pradesh secures top spot with highest vehicle sales

Siam Q1 data: Uttar Pradesh secures top spot with highest vehicle sales1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 02:27 PM IST
- Uttar Pradesh sold the maximum number of automobiles during Q1 FY24, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh sold the maximum number of automobiles during the June ended quarter (Q1 FY24), followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).
In the passenger vehicle (PV) category, Maharashtra was the leader, selling 12% of total number of PVs sold in the country. Uttar Pradesh had a 10% share of total PV sales, while Karnataka sold 8% of such vehicles during April-June.
In Q1, Uttar Pradesh accounted for 17% of total two-wheeler sales across the country, making it the top seller, while Maharashtra was at the second spot with 9% of total sales during the period. Tamil Nadu was at the third spot with 8% of total sales.
Maharashtra topped the charts again with sales of commercial vehicle, selling 12% of total vehicles sold in the category during the quarter under review. Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu accounted for 10% and 9% of total sales.
Meanwhile, automobile retail sales in India rose 10% year-on-year in July driven by robust sales across categories, according industry body Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.
Total retail sales rose to 17,70,181 units last month, from 16,09,217 units in July 2022.