Simple Energy plans affordable e-scooter for price sensitive markets, e-car by 2023-24

Simple Energy plans new affordable form factors, an electric scooter for the price-sensitive markets in India, and an electric motorcycle as well to expand its EV business in the country. The Bangalore-based electric vehicles manufacturer further aims to venture into electric four-wheelers segment and would probably see an electric car from it by 2023-24. The founder and CEO of Simple Energy, Suhas Rajkumar, told this exclusively to Livemint today.

Meanwhile, Simple Energy plans to deliver its first product, Simple One, an electric scooter, in June this year. The test rides for Simple One will begin in May 2022 and is expected to start with metropolitan cities.

Suhas also confirmed that the Simple One scooters will be more refined and feature-rich as shown before. Simple Energy CEO told us that the company has received over 36,000 bookings for Simple One electric scooter. Simple One scooter was priced at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company does not have intention to enter into electric cargo segment or any other B2B business as of now but wants to purely focus on consumer products and offerings. It also denied the thoughts of foraying into electric cycles segment as well.

Simple One has a manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu and the second commissioned facility is in process of churning out more vehicles soon. The homegrown EV maker eyes international markets for its two wheelers portfolio.

For the Union Budget, Suhas expects government to subsidise the OEM makers and encourage localisation of battery packs. He wants GST to be rational for the manufacturing and adoption of EVs in the country.