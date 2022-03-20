Simple Energy proprietary Battery Management System (BMS), designed and developed by the company, will debut on the flagship scooter called One. This BMS enables the electric powertrain to achieve 95% efficiency, claims company. Combined with a powerful 72 Nm motor and 4.8 kWh battery, Simple One can achieve 200+ km of range on a single charge in Eco mode.

The one-of-a-kind battery management system is incredibly compact for a 10 kW solution, leaving more headroom for other vehicle applications and more space for other components such as a larger battery. Even with that size, it is extremely accurate and can detect changes as minuscule as 0.6 mV, which in turn provides precise state of charge (remaining battery and range) estimations.

A patented intelligent charging protocol was developed to allow for fast charging without degrading the battery pack. There are additional algorithms in place to optimal and safe charging and discharging, sustained peak performance without heating, overall better thermal management, advanced regenerative braking for improved riding dynamics and range, and smart cell balancing and derating.

The entire system is designed to support the ISO 26262 safety system. Other benefits of Simple’s BMS include systematic telemetry capturing to understand how users ride and charge their vehicles. This data can then be used to further improve efficiency via OTA updates.

Furthermore, the modular solution can also be scaled up or down as per the application, for new form factors. This is also the first time interchanging of battery modules has been achieved without a master module, further reducing costs and errors.

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said “Engineering and incremental innovation are the pillars of everything we do at Simple Energy. Developing a BMS from scratch was one of the best decisions we made, enabling us to have an unparalleled degree of vertical integration on the ONE — allowing us to eke out more range and performance than any other EV in the market. This move will also make developing future products by Simple easier."

Simple One deliveries begin in June, with the scooter being priced at ₹1,09,999 (ex-showroom) for the standard variant with a real-world range of 203 km (up to 236 km in ideal conditions), and ₹1,44,999 (ex-showroom) for the long-range configuration with over 300 km of range via an additional battery pack. It can be pre-booked at ₹1,947 on simpleenergy.in.

