Electric vehicle (EV) start-up, Simple Energy , has announced its partnership with global technology leader, Siemens Digital Industries Software to boost EV mobility solutions with new-age technologies. As per the partnership, Simple Energy will be adopting Siemens’ Teamcenter X, a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software, which will help the company establish a strong digital foundation for its e-mobility solutions.

The PLM technology will deliver consistent and rich product definition to further fuel Simple Energy’s constant quest for manufacturing excellence, top quality product, and superlative R&D standards.

Along with Siemens, Simple Energy has also roped in Prolim, Siemens’ Technology Partner, to share its world class technologies for strengthening India’s bid to become the EV capital of the world.

“Electric vehicles are the future of sustainable mobility, and digitalisation is vital to make EV manufacturing efficient and environment friendly. Being a start-up focusing on clean energy solutions, we are happy to have two of the most reputed digital technology brands in Siemens and PROLIM powering product development and innovation at our centre. Simple Energy is committed to deliver high quality, sustainable products to our patrons and will continue encouraging innovation in the mobility segment" says Suhas Rajkumar, founder and CEO, Simple Energy.

“PROLIM is a proud Siemens global technology partner. We are excited by the opportunity to deliver the benefits of the cloud native Teamcenter X to power Simple Energy’s super exciting, green and clean technology and support the fast paced, rapidly growing EV market in India." says Srinath Koppa, Managing Director, Prolim India.

While Prolim is a leading provider of end-to-end PLM and Engineering Solutions to Global Fortune 1000 companies, Siemens Teamcenter X, a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)-as-a-service innovation platform, is the preferred choice for leading EV OEMs of the world.

It offers a choice from pre-configured engineering and business solutions and helps to deliver instant value and flexibility.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.