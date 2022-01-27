Simple Energy to use Siemens cloud based software for EV solutions

“Electric vehicles are the future of sustainable mobility, and digitalisation is vital to make EV manufacturing efficient and environment friendly. Being a start-up focusing on clean energy solutions, we are happy to have two of the most reputed digital technology brands in Siemens and PROLIM powering product development and innovation at our centre. Simple Energy is committed to deliver high quality, sustainable products to our patrons and will continue encouraging innovation in the mobility segment" says Suhas Rajkumar, founder and CEO, Simple Energy.