Simple Energy launched an additional battery pack option for its flagship electric scooter, Simple One , to offer customers 300+ km of range on a single charge. Customers would be able to opt for the additional battery pack option during the final payment, with deliveries beginning in June. The additional battery will address range anxiety amongst customers, as it will help them cover longer distance while traveling, the company said. It can be stowed in the boot of the scooter.

With a capacity of 1.6 kWh, the battery pack will enable the Simple One to cross the 300 km mark from the 235+ km scooter’s standard configuration.

The Simple One, along with the advanced additional battery, is priced at ₹1,44,999 ex showroom. The original variant without the extra battery will continue to be available at ₹1,09,999.

Simple One can be booked on www.simpleenergy.in for a price of ₹1,947 and will be delivered starting June, this year. There are additional upgrades in the pipeline, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Recently, Simple Energy announced that the scooter will come with an upgraded 8.5 kW motor, capable of producing 72nm of torque. The Simple One electric scooter has a real-world range of 203 km (up to 236 km in ideal conditions), fast charging support, a 30-litre boot and a host of smart features such as on-board navigation, riding modes, phone app, call and music control and much more.

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said, “When we conceived the Simple One, we had the aim of offering an electric scooter that could offer enough range for users to not have to worry about range or charging. Offering an extra battery will allow power users to reach destinations that no other electric two-wheeler in India can. This additional battery can easily fit in the boot of the scooter offering a range of over 300 km. This is a big milestone – not just for Simple Energy, but for the EV industry. This move will also go a long way in bolstering the perception of electric scooters."

Simple One will be produced at phase 1 of the company’s manufacturing unit located at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The manufacturing plant has an annual production capacity of up to 1 million units. The company has also commissioned a second plant in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, which will spread across 600 acres and have a capacity of 12.5 million units annually.

