Simple Energy has announced the delivery of its flagship scooter, Simple One, will start from June 2022. The company had received over 30,000 orders till date. Simple One offers the driving range of 203 km in Eco mode and a maximum range of 236km in IDC for a fully charged battery. The vehicle can sprint from 0-40 in just less than 2.95 seconds along with a speed of up to 105km/h, the company claims.

Simple One will compete with Ola Electric scooter S1 in India.

It comes with the largest 30L boot space and features like intuitive smart dashboard, and much more to surprise the customers. The angular sharp design with winglets on the sides, proportioned and sleek body structure, sporty look, integrated turn indicators both on the front and rear side has been winning hearts since its debut.

The Simple One will be produced at phase one of the manufacturing unit located at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which will have an annual capacity of up to 1 million units. The factory is currently getting ready for mass manufacturing, and will be operational in the coming weeks. The company has also commissioned a second plant in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, which will be spread across 600 acres and have a capacity of 12.5 million units annually.

Simple Energy has recently announced the completion of developing an advanced thermal management system with the Indian Institute of Technology-Indore (IIT Indore). This association was aimed at improving the safety, dependability, and lifespan of the battery modules in all its products.

The Simple One is priced at ₹1, 09,999 (ex-showroom), and can be pre-booked at ₹1947 only on the company’s website.

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said, “We understand electric mobility is the future, and two-wheelers are the vehicle of the masses. It is a part of our vision to revolutionise the electric two-wheeler segment and make premium electric mobility solutions affordable and accessible to people. We are elated with the market response that has been coming across our way on Simple One. The technology used for the Simple One will define and enable our future in this industry. We have some of India’s best minds conducting R&D, designing and engineering for our products, and we are confident that Simple One will supersede customer expectations."

