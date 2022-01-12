Simple One electric scooter deliveries to start in June, competes Ola S1

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said, “We understand electric mobility is the future, and two-wheelers are the vehicle of the masses. It is a part of our vision to revolutionise the electric two-wheeler segment and make premium electric mobility solutions affordable and accessible to people. We are elated with the market response that has been coming across our way on Simple One. The technology used for the Simple One will define and enable our future in this industry. We have some of India’s best minds conducting R&D, designing and engineering for our products, and we are confident that Simple One will supersede customer expectations."