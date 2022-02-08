Simple Energy unveiled an upgraded motor for its flagship scooter, Simple One , which will be delivered to customers June onwards. The new motor boosts the performance of the scooter further by offering better efficiency and thermal management, the company said. The newly unveiled motor is an upgrade to the already existing high-spec motor and can produce 72 Nm of torque. This allows to scooter to house a large 4.8 kWh battery pack, providing 200+ km of range, it said.

In an exclusive interaction with Livemint earlier, the CEO and founder of the company did say that the final product (Simple One) will be more refined and futuristic at the time of delivery which will start in June.

Simple One is a premium affordable electric scooter with specifications such as over 200 km of range in Eco mode, a 0-40 kmph acceleration in under 2.85 seconds, top speed of 105 kmph, a large boot with a capacity of 30 litres and a powerful 8.5 kW motor.

It can be booked on simpleenergy.in for a price of ₹1,947 and will be delivered starting June. There are additional upgrades and surprises too, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Simple One will be produced at phase 1 of the company’s manufacturing unit located at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The manufacturing plant has an annual capacity of up to 1 million units. The factory is currently getting ready for mass manufacturing and will be operational in the coming weeks. The company has also commissioned a second plant in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, which will spread across 600 acres and have a capacity of 12.5 million units annually — making it the largest two-wheeler producer in the world.

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, of Simple Energy, said, “When we began working on the Simple One more than two years ago, we knew it had to be the best in the industry. While we had already developed the most powerful motor last year, we found there was room for further improvement. This breakthrough is an upgrade on efficiency and performance for us as the motor is the key to a perfect EV. 50 iterations later, this has only added to making the scooter even better. We are certain that the end consumer will be thrilled to experience it."

