Simple Energy has launched the Gen 1.5 version of its electric scooter, the Simple ONE, featuring a certified range of 248 km and retaining its price of ₹ 1,66,000. The update includes multiple software upgrades and aims to enhance user experience and safety.

Upgrades Alongside the improved range, the Gen 1.5 model introduces several software upgrades aimed at enhancing the riding experience. New features include app integration, navigation, updated ride modes, park assist, over-the-air (OTA) updates, regenerative braking, trip history and statistics, customisable dash themes, a ‘Find My Vehicle’ function, rapid braking, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB charging, auto brightness adjustment, and sound customisation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Simple ONE Gen 1.5 maintains key aspects of its predecessor, such as an acceleration of 0-40 km/h in 2.77 seconds and a 30+ litre under-seat storage compartment. The integration of smart technology enables users to access real-time data, remote connectivity, and ride analytics via an app. Built-in navigation with turn-by-turn maps and customisable display themes aim to improve usability, while regenerative braking, rapid brake functionality, and TPMS add safety and efficiency measures. The inclusion of park assist, with both forward and reverse movement, facilitates easier manoeuvrability in confined spaces.

Simple Energy currently operates ten stores, with more than 2,500 units rolled out in cities including Bangalore, Goa, Pune, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Vizag, and Kochi. The company plans to expand further, with ambitions to establish 150 new stores and 200 service centres across 23 states in the coming months.

