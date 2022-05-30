Simple One test ride schedule arrives after deferring deliveries. Check the cities here

Keeping in mind the safety standards and the recent incidents in the EV industry, Simple had taken a conscious call of deferring the deliveries of the One. Thus, the deliveries begin soon after the test rides, with the scooter being priced at ₹1,09,999 (ex-showroom) for the standard variant with a real-world range of 203 km (up to 236 km in ideal conditions), and ₹1,44,999 (ex-showroom) for the long-range configuration with over 300 km of range via an additional battery pack. It can be pre-booked at ₹1,947 on www.simpleenergy.in.

