Simple Energy has consciously postponed the deliveries of its electric scooter, Simple One, but the test rides will be available as the new schedule will be announced in a few days. It is expected to start the test rides in July. The Bengaluru-based EV maker took this decision on May 26 in the backdrop of the upcoming policy changes by the government on the use of battery packs. After multiple EV fire incidents government ordered probe by the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES).

Simple Energy was scheduled to start delivering its electric scooter Simple One in June. It was launched in October last year. “Keeping in mind the safety standards and the recent incidents in the EV industry, Simple has taken a conscious call of deferring the deliveries of the ONE," the company said. As per the new update, Simple One deliveries are expected to take place in September 2022.

Simple One has been put against the likes of Ola electric scooters. Simple One claims to go 200 kms in single charge under the Eco mode. In March, Simple Energy announced its proprietary Battery Management System (BMS) that will debut in its flagship scooter, to enable the electric powertrain achieve 95% efficiency. Simple One uses a 4.8KWh battery and a 72 Nm motor.

A patented intelligent charging protocol was developed to allow for fast charging without degrading the battery pack. There are additional algorithms in place to optimal and safe charging and discharging, sustained peak performance without heating, overall better thermal management, advanced regenerative braking for improved riding dynamics and range, and smart cell balancing and derating.

The vehicle can sprint from 0-40 in just less than 2.95 seconds along with a speed of up to 105km/h, the company claims. Simple One is priced at ₹1, 09,999 (ex-showroom), and can be pre-booked at ₹1947 only on the company’s website. The company claims to receive over 55,000 bookings for the Simple One till now.