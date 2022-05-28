Simple One test rides to start soon as the deliveries pushed ahead

Simple Energy has consciously postponed the deliveries of its electric scooter, Simple One, but the test rides will be available as the new schedule will be announced in a few days. It is expected to start the test rides in July. The Bengaluru-based EV maker took this decision on May 26 in the backdrop of the upcoming policy changes by the government on the use of battery packs. After multiple EV fire incidents government ordered probe by the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES).

